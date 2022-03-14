SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A contractor who pleaded guilty to bilking an elderly San Francisco client out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay the money back.
William Harold Schwarz, who pleaded guilty to felony grand theft, will spend two years on probation and was ordered to pay the victim's estate $332,777, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Schwarz allegedly befriended the elderly woman over many years and then over-charged for work he did on her home, charged large amounts for work done poorly or never completed, and submitted multiple bills for the same work, according to prosecutors.
As part of his plea, Schwarz will pay fines and fees in addition to the restitution and is prohibited from working as a contractor during his probation, prosecutors said.
