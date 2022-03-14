SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – San Jose Police identified the suspect arrested in a fatal stabbing early Sunday in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood as the 37-year-old son of the victim.
Police arrested Kevin Jones in connection with a stabbing reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of Gold Street, according to San Jose police.READ MORE: Lawmakers Put Effort To Fix UC Berkeley Enrollment Dispute On Fast Track
Officers found a man and a woman with stab wounds that were considered life-threatening. The male victim, identified as 69-year-old Michael Jones, died at the scene, according to police.
The woman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said Monday.READ MORE: Bay Area Students Return to Class Without Masks for First Time
Police didn’t say where Kevin Jones was located when he was arrested. The motive and circumstances behind the stabbing are under investigation.
He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said.
READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in San Jose Stabbing
The death is San Jose’s second homicide this year.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested For Exposing Himself To San Jose School Children
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.