HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Three people were injured including at least one who had to be transported by air ambulance after an accident on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay involving a cement truck, according to authorities.

The collision between a car and cement truck at Highway 1 and Capistrano Road in El Granada, not far from Pillar Point Harbor.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the accident, noting that lanes were blocked in both directions with heavy traffic in the area.

#HalfMoonBay Hwy 1 at Capistrano Rd, there's a crash blocking both directions. Heavy traffic passing the scene. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 14, 2022

The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted a photo stating the Coastside Fire Protection District, the San Mateo County Harbor District, the San Mateo County Sheriff as well as ground and air ambulance services responded to the incident.

Coastside Fire, @SMHarbor, @SMCSheriff @AMR_Social @StanLifeFlight responded to a wreck between a car & cement truck at Highway 1 in El Granada. Three patients transported. pic.twitter.com/flUPOLLDZd — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 14, 2022

A total of three patients were transported to area hospitals, with two victims suffering serious injuries.

Major injury crash on SR-1 just north of Sam's Chowder House. Cement truck vs Ford Flex. Ford driver being transported via life flight to Stanford. SR-1 closed at Capistrano. Traffic control in effect. Avoid the area. Unknown ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/NQ0hqZmaf7 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) March 14, 2022

Cal Fire CZU confirmed that the crash had been cleared and that all lanes were reopened as of 3:13 p.m.