BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) — The Berkeley Haas Business School on the university campus is closed until further notice due to a water main break, the UC Berkeley Police announced on Twitter at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday.
People are being asked to avoid the area while “excessive cleanup” takes place.
No further information is available at this time.
