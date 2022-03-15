OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects were arrested after police surprised a group of thieves breaking into a cannabis business in Oakland, late Monday night.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary-in-progress in the 2800 block of E. 10th Street, just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, the front door showed signs of forced entry and several individuals were fleeing from the building.
Police chased down, detained and arrested one suspect. After a search of the area, a second suspect was taken into custody.
Police found two loaded firearms, one with an extended magazine.
This incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD’s Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.