RICHMOND (BCN) – BART’s red line service is not running Tuesday between Richmond station and Millbrae/SFO due to ongoing power issues.
Officials advised passengers to take a shuttle train between SFO station and Millbrae and transfer to or from a yellow line (Antioch – SFO).
The Orange line (Richmond – Berryessa) is still running and officials advised passengers to use Yellow Line (Antioch – SFO) trains and transfer at MacArthur (SF-bound) or 19th Street/Oakland (Richmond-bound) for Transbay service.
No estimate as provided when regular service would resume.
Powers and Shane Edwards, BART’s assistant general manager of operations, said last week that a contractor was scheduled to examine a broken cable this past weekend and that BART intends to reactivate the substation as soon as it can.
Edwards said the agency hopes to resume full Red and Orange Line service “in the coming weeks.”
Powers and Shane Edwards, BART's assistant general manager of operations, said last week that a contractor was scheduled to examine a broken cable this past weekend and that BART intends to reactivate the substation as soon as it can.