HERCULES (KPIX) — The mask mandate may be lifted but teachers in at least one East Bay school district are offering incentives like candy and other treats, encouraging students to keep them on.

On Tuesday, signs on the marquee at the school’s entrance still flashed, “Masks are required”.

“It’s not fair at all. It’s your preference whether you want to wear a mask or not,” said 7th grader Marissa.

Marissa ditched her mask on the first day at Hercules Middle School when it became optional.

But her history teacher Joseph Glatzer sent a note to parents over the weekend saying he would “give a piece of candy” and donuts as incentives to keep them on.

“My daughter doesn’t need candy or a donut. You’re discriminating against children. That’s going to backfire because kids will start bullying other kids,” said Marissa’s mother Amanda.

At El Cerrito High School, a teacher offered raffle tickets as an incentive, but told KPIX Tuesday her union has instructed her not to comment any further on the issue.

KPIX left messages for Glatzer, who in his note to parents says he confirmed giving incentives is allowed.

“If they want to wear a mask that’s fine. But if it comes down to peer pressure on kids that aren’t wearing masks, I don’t think that’s fair,” said Amanda.

Lisa Rossi is a teacher in Berkeley who wants her students to continue wearing masks for now but doesn’t believe dangling candy in front of kids is the right approach.

“The messaging through our school district leading up to today has always been we’re going to respect each family’s decision and each child’s comfort level. I would never even think about having an incentive to wear or not wear a mask,” said Rossi.

A picture of Mr. Glatzer’s whiteboard shows percentages of how many students are wearing masks will be posted daily.

Students say he’s calling it “Mask Competition” and told students it’s “positive behavior intervention.”

“They were looking at the board and saying why do we have 96% and not 100? I felt like I was being looked at. It wasn’t 100 because of me,” said Marissa.

“I support teachers. But this has gone too far. Let the kids be kids,” said Amanda.

West Contra Costa Unified School District Spokesperson Ryan Phillips says, “their attorneys are looking into the matter.”

It’s unclear if they have informed teachers that “incentives” are or will be allowed.