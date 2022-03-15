SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The hotel formerly known as the San Jose Fairmont plans to reopen in late April under a new name: Signia by Hilton San Jose.

”I think it’s great news for our company for Hilton and it’s great news for the community as well,” said Jimmy Sarfraz, the hotel’s new General Manager.

”We are endeavoring to make sure that this is a great hotel to stay, a great hotel to work and a great partner for the local community,” Sarfraz said.

Workers are sprucing up the outside of the building, and carpet is being trucked inside for renovations.

The reopening is welcome news for a part of downtown San Jose that has been quiet for the two years the hotel was closed.

”The Fairmont, or formerly the Fairmont is really the heart of the city so it’s pretty huge that it’s going to be reopening,” said San Jose native Sara Nicolson.

KPIX got a sneak peek inside.

The main lobby area and bar has been completely redone. There are broad archways, plush seating and a modern feel for the landmark hotel which opened in 1987.

”There’s real history here and we hope to build on that,” Sarfraz said.

The reopening will help strengthen the post-covid convention and visitor business.

One of the big stakeholders is San Jose Jazz, which holds it’s big Summer Fest across the street at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

”We do our festival right here on the doorstep of the Fairmont, er, Signia by Hilton. It’s an important asset to downtown and the festival,” said Brendan Rawson, Executive Director of San Jose Jazz.

Hotel officials say the towers and their 805 rooms will open in phases. Reservations for April 25 and beyond are now being taken.