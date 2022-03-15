SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Police Department is mourning the death of a rookie police officer and former San Jose State football player DeJon Packer.

According to SJPD, Packer died on Sunday night. Police said the circumstances of the 24-year-old’s death were not immediately known.

“DeJon graduated the police academy just one year ago. He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player,” the department said in a tweet posted Monday.

Our police family is devastated by the sudden loss of Officer DeJon Packer who passed away last night. DeJon graduated the police academy just one year ago. He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also offered his condolences. “We remember him for his courageous commitment to our city,” he said.

My heart breaks for the family and many friends of @SanJosePD officer DeJon Packer. DeJon graduated from Gunderson High School, played football for @SJSU, and after graduation, served his community as a police officer.

A native of San Jose and a graduate of Gunderson High School, Packer played two seasons at San Jose City College before playing for the Spartans at SJSU.

Over his three seasons at San Jose State, Packer played 26 games and scored the game-winning touchdown in a 2019 upset against Arkansas, the team’s first ever win against an SEC opponent.

One of the biggest plays in recent history.. RIP Pack

“We are deeply saddened by the news of DeJon Packer. The San José State Football family has suffered a great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with DeJon’s family & friends,” the team said in a statement.

Packer’s death is being investigated by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office along with the Milpitas Police Department.