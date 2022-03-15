OAKLAND (BCN) – One person died in a shooting early Tuesday morning in East Oakland, police said.
The killing occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 17th Street near 33rd Avenue.READ MORE: Rookie San Jose Police Officer, Former SJSU Spartan Football Player DeJon Packer Dies At 24
Officers responded following a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.
Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead, police said. Police are not yet releasing the name of the victim.READ MORE: Disgruntled SF Teachers Refuse To Leave District Headquarters; 'Last Night Was Just The Beginning'
The killing represents the 23rd homicide in Oakland this year, compared with 30 at this time last year.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or its tip line at (510) 238-7950.MORE NEWS: Airlines Fight California Law That Expands Breaks For Employees
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.