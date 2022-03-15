HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — Police released surveillance photos of the suspects in a string of robberies in Hillsborough and may be tied to an influx of “criminal tourism.”
Police say sophisticated burglary crews are coming from South America and they are targeting wealthy communities like Hillsborough.
The pair are suspected of burglarizing a home on Eugenia Way near Butternut Drive on March 11, around midnight and other homes in Hillsborough and surrounding communities.
The vehice pictured is a 2018 or newer Honda Civic with a stolen license plate attached.
South American crime rings were first investigated in Hillsborough in 2018. Suspects often use luxury cars to easily blend into their target communities, police said.
Anyone with information should call the Investigations Unit at (650) 375-7448.