RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Richmond on Father’s Day, police said.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department and Oakland Police arrested 27-year-old Enrique Ramirez-Calmo at his Oakland home last Wednesday on a murder warrant.

The next day, Oakland Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting. Authorities have withheld the 18-year-old’s name, because he was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Police said the pair are connected with a June 20, 2021 shooting at a house party held on the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue. Eight people were shot and three people were killed.

Officers said at the time a traditional Guatemalan marimba gathering was being held and that there were about 100 people in attendance.

Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told reporters that more than one person walked up to the house and shot into the groups of families, right in front of the house.

“The party was advertised on Facebook and that’s how most of the partygoers found out and actually attended,” said Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker. “So it doesn’t appear this is a family event or even friends or anything like that. Most of them don’t even know each other.

During the investigation, police said they located video of the suspects arriving in an older model Nissan Altima. Police also received a ballistic match in connection with a shooting that occurred in Oakland from the same night.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, Ramirez-Calmo and the 18-year-old are facing three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.