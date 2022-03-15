By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A group of talented Bay Area musicians pays tribute to Ireland’s greatest musical export on St. Patrick’s Day Thursday when the Rockers play the classic hits of Thin Lizzy at the Golden Bull in Oakland.

While Thin Lizzy never became the huge stars they deserved to be during their ’70s heyday, the powerhouse Dublin-based quartet led by bassist, singer and poetic songwriter Phil Lynott created a monumental body of work. Using a sophisticated twin-guitar attack that exerted a sizeable influence on everyone from contemporaries Judas Priest to British disciples Iron Maiden and thrash-metal titans Metallica, Thin Lizzy came to an end with Lynott’s death in 1986 at the far too young age of 36. But the band’s legend and influence have only grown, to the point where former members including guitarists Scott Gorham and John Sykes toured extensively starting in 1996 as Thin Lizzy in what was essentially a tribute to Lynott.

Featuring guitarists Sonny Reinhardt (best known for his work in Bay Area metal outfits Necrot and Saviours) and Chris Corona (Molten, Hazzard’s Cure) replicating the intricate harmonized guitar sound of the band, the Rockers are rounded out by bassist/singer Bryce Shelton (Nik Turner’s Space Ritual, Bädr Vogu) and drummer Clint Baechle (Owl, Deathgrave, Hazzard’s Cure). After playing a warm-up show in Nevada City, the group made its San Francisco debut at the always packed Hallorager Halloween party that was held at the Bottom of the Hill last October, bringing down the house with their faithful renditions of Lizzy favorites.

The Rockers will be headlining this St. Patrick’s Day party at the Golden Bull Thursday night, sharing the stage with local punk bands Very Paranoia and Smokers. Very Paranoia includes the talents Hot Lunch drummer Rob Alper on guitar (he also played in SLA, the Fells and the Sermon) as well as members of late lamented punk/metal greats Annihilation Time (bassist Chris Grande and recent addition Jamie Sanitate on guitar), Assemble Head in Sunburst Sound (drummer Jefferson Marshall) and Dragon Rojo/Salem Lights (singer Cory Linstrum).

After coming together in 2018, Very Paranoia released its debut 7-inch single on German psych/punk imprint Who Can You Trust Records. In 2021, the group followed up with their first eponymous full-length that features lean, two-minute blasts of primitive ferocity that genuflects at the altar or the MC5 and Aussie punk pioneers the Saints.

While Alper was unable to make recent local live dates, a spot opening for psychedelic power trio Earthless in Berkeley last month proved Very Paranoia could still deliver the goods as a quartet. Opening band Smokers includes bassist Cyrus Comisky (Howlin Rain, Drunk Horse, Saviors) along with former members of Nuisance, Black Fork and the Pattern bashing out catchy pub punk.

The Rockers with Very Paranoia and Smokers

Thursday, March 17, 9 p.m. $12-$15

The Golden Bull