By Dave Pehling
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — High-powered local rock n' soul heroes Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite bring their energetic stage show to the intimate confines of the Golden Bull in Oakland Friday night.
Fronted by kinetic singer Jason Morgan (who had previously wielded the mic with similarly minded punk/R&B crew Harold Ray Live in Concert and early Bob Seger tribute band Total BS), the group features a number of seasoned scene veterans and Mission District ringers including drummer Tom Galbraith (Mensclub, Field Trip, Portable Madness) and guitarist Brian Mello (The Morning Line, The Bellyachers and current hard rock/metal cover band Thunderbleed aka Blind Vengeance).
The band delivers sweaty, swaggering takes on ’60s soul classics and raw rock chestnuts that have been regularly filling dance floors on both sides of the Bay for a number of years.
While the group has been a regular go-to support act for a number of local performers including Marc and the Casuals (who Morgan frequently sings with) and Kelley Stoltz, on Friday night the crew plays a headlining show at the Golden Bull. They will be supported by Low Plateau, a new group of local luminaries led by Once & Future Band and Drunk Horse member Eli Eckert on guitar and vocals, with bassist Aaron Calvert (Winfred E. Eye), drummer Chris LaBreche (Sweet Chariot, Parchman Farm) and keyboard player Utrillo Kushner (Colossal Yes as well as drummer for Comets on Fire). Experimental act Pacific Bells opens the show.
Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite
Friday, March 18, 9 p.m. $12
The Golden Bull