OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A looming deadling for full COVID vaccine compliance by Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District workers could lead to delays in service, the agency said Wednesday.

The deadline for all AC Transit employees to be fully vaccinated is Thursday after the board of directors voted in December for a 60-day implementation period that began on January 12. Those workers who decline the vaccine or an exemption will be issued a notice of intent to terminate as early as Friday, AC Transit said in a press statement.

“As a result, AC Transit wishes to notify our communities and riders that a reduction in our frontline workforce could affect service,” the statement said. “We will take advanced measures to avoid any cancelation of service. However, if service modifications are required, riders are alerted that delays or the temporary suspension of low-use bus lines are possible. In keeping with established policies, AC Transit will marshal resources to support the bus lines in greatest demand, including those lines critical to riders in under-resourced communities.”

AC Transit said current vaccine compliance is at 80% and additional proof of vaccinations are continue to arrive at the transit district headquarters in the hours ahead of the deadline. The district says it anticipates full compliance with the vaccine directive.

“We are encouraged by the lifting of restrictions by public health officials,” said AC Transit General Manager Michael Hursh in a prepared statement. “Nevertheless, recovery for public transit, will not be as simple as the transition from the term pandemic to endemic. Instead, AC Transit’s pandemic recovery will involve a multitude of considerations, including retirements, new hiring and training, and funding support from our state and federal lawmakers. As a result, our recovery will be slower and executed in timed phases.”