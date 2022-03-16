OAKLAND (BCN) — A committee to protect San Francisco Bay recommended Wednesday that the Port of Oakland keep Charles P. Howard Terminal for maritime use rather than allowing the Oakland A’s to build a new ballpark there.

The Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted 5-4-1 to recommend to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission that Howard Terminal be maintained for Port use.

The commission is expected to vote June 2 on the same question, a vote that is necessary by law and could derail the plan to keep the A’s in Oakland.

Wednesday’s vote by the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee, whose main aim is to prevent San Francisco Bay fill, is not binding. It’s merely a recommendation.

Jim McGrath, who chaired the meeting and worked for 16 years at the Port of Oakland, said the possibility of saving 40 acres of San Francisco Bay from being filled in was important to his vote to keep Howard Terminal for maritime use.

Last month, the Oakland City Council overwhelmingly approved the final environmental impact report for the proposed Howard Terminal ball park.

After hours of debate, councilmembers voted 6-2 — with Noel Gallo and Carroll Fife casing the negative votes — to approve the plan which was a major milestone in the city’s battle to remain the home of the American League franchise.

But there is still much work needed. A binding financial agreement between the city and the A’s must be hammered out. The February 17 vote also is first of two the council will take to certify the impact report.

A’s Team President Dave Kaval celebrated the vote in a social media post that described it as a “big step closer to a new waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal.”

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.