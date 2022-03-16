PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — BART service was stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton Line Wednesday morning after a person on the tracks was hit and killed by a train.
BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth told KPIX 5 the agency confirmed the major medical emergency reported at around 6 a.m. was “a fatality involving a person on the trackway.”READ MORE: 7.3 Earthquake Rocks Fukushima, Japan; Tsunami Advisory Issued
Train service between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations was stopped after the incident. As of 7:30 a.m. the Dublin/Pleasanton station was closed and a bus bridge was being provided to the West Dublin/Pleasanton station.READ MORE: Another Sonoma County Teachers’ Union Authorizes Strike
There was limited train service from West Dublin/ Pleasanton toward San Francisco/Daly City.MORE NEWS: Biopharmaceutical Firm JHL Biotech Co-Founders Sentenced For Conspiracy, Fraud
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.