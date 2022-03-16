FAIRFIELD (BCN) – A second victim has succumbed to injuries suffered in a shooting in Fairfield over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
Damion Davis, 36, of Suisun City, died at a hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release from Fairfield police.
Another man, 44-year-old Fairfield resident Earl Wayne Wyatt III, died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday morning in the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue, police said.
A third person injured in the shooting was hospitalized and released after undergoing surgery, police said earlier this week.
A suspect in the shooting, Trine Martinez, 25, of Fairfield, turned himself in on Monday. Martinez was accompanied by his attorney and did not provide a statement, police said. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and ask that anyone who was a witness to the shooting and has not yet been contacted by a detective to call (707) 428-7600.
