TOKYO (CBS SF/AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a local tsunami advisory.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. about 35 miles east-northeast of Namie in Fukushima prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and issued a tsunami advisory for up to a 3-foot sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already. the Fukushima nuclear plant said workers are checking for any possible damage.
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometers (186.4 miles) of the earthquake epicenter. The center also said there was no tsunami danger for American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
