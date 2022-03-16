TRACY (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in Tracy on Tuesday night left a man injured, police said.
The police department's communications center received a call at 9:09 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a hospital, and police have not released details on his condition.
The Tracy Police Department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call (209) 831-6550.
