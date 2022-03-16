CONCORD (CBS SF) — Members of the Mount Diablo Education Association on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if they can’t reach a contract deal with the district.
The strike authorization vote was 92% in favor of walking out if terms aren't reached.
Mount Diablo Unified serves 29,000 students in Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Clayton and Pittsburg.
The union is demanding a 12.5% raise over three years. The district is offering 7% plus a one-time, 3% bonus and additional bumps if the budget allows.
A fact-finding panel is now reviewing both proposals to try to find a compromise.
“We all hope that a strike will not become necessary. The fact-finding panel will meet again Friday, March 18, and may engender discussions that lead to an agreement,” said MDEA President Anita Johnson. “If not, MDEA’s executive board will review the report’s non-binding recommendation and make a decision regarding a strike.”
The panel’s report will be published later this month.
KPIX reached out to the district for comment on the strike authorization vote.
“The MDUSD negotiating team is preparing to participate in the fact finding hearing on Friday morning,” said Dr. Adam Clark with the district in an email. “We are still bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement with MDEA.”