SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned vehicle shut down the northbound I-280 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco for just over a half an hour Wednesday, according to authorities.

CHP issued a traffic alert at 11:45 a.m. after a collision with injuries and an overturned vehicle on the northbound I-280 at northbound US-101 in San Francisco closed the connector ramp.

All vehicles were being forced to stay on northbound 280 on to the extension.

Traffic was backed up well before Alemany.

A short time later, CHP tweeted that the right lane had opened.

Officials said the crash was cleared at around 12:19 p.m. and all lanes had reopened on the ramp. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.