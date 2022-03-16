SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it charged a 37-year-old man with murder and other related charges for allegedly stabbing his father to death last weekend.
Prosecutors charged Kevin Michael Jones with murder and assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his father and mother at their home San Jose's Aviso neighborhood Sunday. They also added a charge of attempted kidnapping after he reportedly tried to grab a child at a relative's home nearby, minutes before the stabbing incident.
According to a report from the San Jose Mercury News, at the time the charges were announced, Jones was being held without bail at the county’s Main Jail. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.
Police responded to reports of the incident on the 2000 block of Gold Street around midnight Sunday. Responding officers arrived to find Jones’s parents both suffering from stab wounds. Jones’s father Michael died at the scene. A beloved local chess teacher, he was 69 when he passed. His mother is expected to survive but was still hospitalized Wednesday.
Police later located Jones using helicopters.
According to reports, Jones had an active bench warrant and a long arrest warrant at the time of the incident.