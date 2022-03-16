SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – San Jose’s top department heads gathered Wednesday to highlight efforts being made to stem the surge of traffic fatalities, as the city is on a record pace to shatter last year’s high of 60 deaths.

So far, at least 21 people have died in traffic related crashes in 2021. Typically, San Jose reaches 20 traffic deaths by May or June.

The latest traffic fatality happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a solo crash near North 11th and Santa Clara streets downtown.

Units are currently at the scene of a solo vehicle traffic fatality. N 11th St and Santa Clara St. Driver declared deceased at the scene. TOC 5:13 PM Media: press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/ppWdpKr84b — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 17, 2022

“I cannot tell you how alarmed I am by the tragic deaths we have been experiencing here, and the fact that fatalities continue to rise on our streets in San Jose,” said Councilmember Dev Davis, who also chairs the Transportation and Environment Committee.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by Davis, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata, Department of Transportation Director John Ristow, and Councilmember Maya Esparza, detailed various efforts.

Liccardo shared recent data analysis of San Jose’s fatal crashes:

-Half of the fatalities occurred in 17 “safety corridors” (link: https://www.sanjoseca.gov/your-government/departments-offices/transportation/safety/vision-zero/maps-data)

-75% of deaths occurred at night

-75% of deaths happening outside of crosswalks

-30% of deaths, speed was a factor

-Nationally, 1 in 7 deaths involved drivers distracted by an electronic devide.

-75% of drivers were male

-50,000 street lights have been converted to white LED lights to improve nighttime visibility; 14,000 lights have yet to converted

Liccardo said the city would focus roadway improvements and traffic enforcement on the 17 safety corridors. The city has budgeted $6 million for “quick-build” projects within the designated corridors. That leaves a $14 million shortfall to complete all of the planned quick-build projects on all 56 miles of the safety corridor.

“Improving traffic safety in a city with 2,800 miles of streets requires us to be strategic. We will fail if we try to boil the ocean,” said Liccardo.

San Jose Police is currently authorized for 30 officers in the Traffic Enforcement Unit. However, the unit has 12 vacancies.

Chief Mata said there are roughly 100 vacancies across the department’s various specialized units, and that staffing up the TEU is a priority as new officers join the force.

“We are not having problems recruiting people to the Traffic Enforcement Unit. We just need more officers, more bodies to fill in those spots,” said Mata.

“The first priority is getting to fill vacancies,” said Liccardo. “Because vacant positions don’t enforce the law.”

On Tuesday, an effort by Councilmember Davis to expand the TEU beyond the 30 officers was defeated.

“We need to restore the traffic enforcement unit and we need to do it yesterday,” said Davis. “I cannot tell you how angry I am that we are not taking traffic enforcement as seriously as we need to.”

Liccardo is also making a concerted push to bring “automated speed enforcement” to the city, by way of cameras that will detect speeders, capture license plate numbers and mail tickets to the drivers. San Jose would likely implement a speed camera system similar to what New York City installed several years ago.

“We just don’t have enough officers to do that everywhere. So this would be a big technology help for us to be able to do that,” said Ristow.

On March 28, Liccardo will testify before lawmakers in Sacramento, in support of AB 2336, that would legalize the speed cameras. If approved, the fine would be relatively low, likely $50 to $100.

“We need to get automated speed enforcement implemented in the state of California. We can use that on roads like Senter behind me, and the other key priority Vision Zero corridors to dramatically reduce speeding,” said Liccardo.

The city is also “months away” from implementing a camera system to “nudge” drivers towards good behavior. The system, now being developed in partnership with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, would detect speeders, and send warning letters to the registered owners. Once launched, it would be the first of its kind in the nation.

“We suspect this may be a very effective tool to help many parents know exactly what’s happening when they’re teenagers are behind the wheel,” said Liccardo. “It’s on all of us as drivers, pedestrians, as members of the community, as parents with teenage drivers. As we can affect behavior, we’ll be able to make this city safer.”