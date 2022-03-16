SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 125 years-to-life in state prison for molesting two young children.
Cecilio Castaneda, 55, was sentenced on March 14 after being found guilty of all charges by a jury in November of last year.
According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's office, Castaneda had regular access to the children. The children testified about incidents that happened when they were sleeping and when other adults were not present, the DA said.
“The young victims clearly indicated the lasting detrimental impacts caused by the defendant,” said a spokesperson for the DA’s office.
"This defendant caused significant trauma to the young victims in this case," said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. "Hopefully this lengthy prison sentence give them some reassurance."
