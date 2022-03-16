SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Californians have not heeded Governor Gavin Newsom’s calls for voluntary conservation, falling far short of the 15% target goal.
"We're facing snowpack levels that are well below normal. We're facing reservoir levels that are well below normal. And now, we're heading into the dry part of the year. This is going to be a real challenge," says Matt Keller, spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Statewide, Californians collectively cut water usage by 6.4% from last July through January of this year according to the state Water Resources Control Board.
Statewide, Californians collectively cut water usage by 6.4% from last July through January of this year according to the state Water Resources Control Board.

More troubling, water usage increased 2.6% in January even as the drought deepened.
“When we were asked to conserve, I didn’t see any teeth in the efforts to enforce conservation. And so, I’m really not surprised that we didn’t do a good job statewide,” says Alison Bridger, a meteorology professor at San Jose State University.
Some water customers say if you really want to get people’s attention water provider need to begin imposing penalties for using too much.MORE NEWS: Businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown Face Challenges Even as Pandemic Wanes
“People don’t like spending money on utilities in general. But if you had to pay more for it, that would get your attention,” says Chuck McCurley.