OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday announced that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against three suspects in the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita.

A press release from the Oakland Police Department announcing the charges noted that two of the suspects in Nishita’s slaying are currently in custody. Investigators are working to locate the third individual.

Last December, the department announced that the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were linked to Nishita’s death. The owner of Acura TL sedan believed to be the getaway vehicle seen racing from the scene was arrested.

Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will hold a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to provide additional details in the case.

So far, none of the suspects have been identified by authorities.

During the Dec. 22 arrest announcement, Armstrong said all three suspects were on the scene of the November 24 shooting and that it appeared to be “a crime of opportunity.”

Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street doing a follow-up report on a smash-and-grab robbery when he was shot during an attempted armed robbery. He died from his injuries over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company Nishita worked for provides security for Bay Area TV news crews, including those at KPIX 5.

“He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX 5 reporter Maria Cid Medina following Nishita’s death. “The entire TV market is feeling the loss — in San Francisco and in the Bay Area.”

A former police officer, Nishita worked for multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies, including departments in San Jose, Hayward and Colma.

Law enforcement from all over the Bay Area paid their respects to Nishita as his body was escorted from Alameda to a funeral home in Mountain View earlier this month. A memorial was held for Nishita on December 9th in San Jose.

Nishita is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. A trust fund has been set up to help his family. More information on donating to the trust fund can be found here.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland have offered a reward of up to $32,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.