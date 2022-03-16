WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea directly to members of Congress on Wednesday for the U.S. to help create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies and to provide more weapons to bolster Ukraine’s ability to combat Russia’s airpower as Moscow continues its bombardment of the country.
In a virtual address before both chambers of Congress, Zelenskyy invoked key events in U.S. history, including the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001, terror attacks to urge members to provide his country with more assistance to beat back Russia’s aggression.
“Just like nobody else expected it, you could not stop it,” he said. “Our country experienced the same every day, right now at this moment, every night, for three weeks now.”