SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of Democratic lawmakers are proposing a plan to send a $400 tax rebate to every California taxpayer to help defray the increased cost of gasoline.
The plan would tap from the state's $9 billion budget surplus to fund the rebate, which would cover the current 51.1 cent per gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon gas tank.
Bay Area Assemblymembers, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) and Evan Low (D-Campbell) were among a group of lawmakers detailing the proposal in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom. Under this proposal, the $400 would go to every California taxpayers, including those who don't drive a car since everyone has seen an increase in living expenses.
The lawmakers say a rebate is a better approach than suspending the gas tax, a plan favored by Republican lawmakers. noting that suspending the gas tax would severely impact funding for transportation projects and offer no guarantee that oil companies would pass on the savings to consumers.
Last week, Newsom promised a gas tax rebate in his State of the State address, and also proposed to pause a gas tax increase.
The gas rebate would cost an estimated $567 million and lawmakers were set to unveil details of the plan at a Thursday morning press conference on the step of the Capitol in Sacramento.