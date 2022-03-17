NOVATO (KPIX) — It was a journey they never imagined they would have to take. A family from eastern Ukraine fled the war in their home country and now calls Novato home.

The war in the Ukraine has completely turned the Shostakovich family’s life upside down. Eleven-year-old Ira is even separated now from her father but the one thing that hasn’t changed is her love for tennis.

It’s a sport that Ira Shostakovich has been playing since she was 5. She didn’t care for gymnastics so her dad suggested Ira pick up a racquet.

For six years, Ira has been practicing six times a week, three hours a day. After she arrived in the U.S. on March 5, a call went out on social media asking for suggestions for a tennis academy and, days later, she found a home at HRT Academia de Tennis in Sausalito.

“A big thanks to everybody. Yes, thank you to my academy, my coach — it was amazing!” George and Ira Shostakovich said.

While she’s no longer playing on clay, the rhythm of each forehand and the footwork on the court bring back fond memories of home.

Ira may struggle a bit with her English but tennis is helping her connect with new friends and coaches.

“It’s an international language. The values that tennis gives and the way they understand each other — with just a look on the court — is unbelievable,” said Ira’s coach Jose Hilla with HRT Academia de Tennis.

Ira, her brother and mother are struggling to make a life in the U.S. Ukrainians who were in the U.S. as of March 1 were granted temporary protected status but the Shostakovichs missed the deadline by four days.

“You can’t get a job, you need a social security number and it’s a very hard process to get a visa, a student’s visa,” George Shostakovich said.

They are grateful to be safe and supported but their heart continues to break as they watch war destroy their home.

“I very like California, I like tennis. I like people in America because they are very friendly,” Ira said.

“I’m doing well but I can’t be happy while my country is under fire,” George said.