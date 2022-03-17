SAN FRANCISCO — Inside War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center, USF students and fans got their basketball binge-watching in early as the Lady Dons took on Air Force in Round One of the NIT.

This was the second consecutive NIT bid for the Lady Dons, who led for most the game until the fourth quarter when Air Force poured it on.

Coach Molly Goodenbouer is proud of a team that came in third in the WCC.

“We did a really good job. We were consistent throughout the whole year. Fought through some injuries, fought through COVID,” she told KPIX.

After the buzzer, the floor was cleaned up, the chairs folded and it was time for the basketball to flip over to the men facing Murray State in Round One of the Big Dance, the Dons’ first NCAA tournament bid since 1998.

“It’s historic. All I’ve wanted for my college experience is to witness our school be in the Big Dance. It’s surreal,” said USF student Kyle Martinez.

“I think our chances are pretty good. They always play with a lot of heart, they’ve got a lot of good talent, I see a W at the end of the day,” said USF student Johnny Melendrez.

After three national titles seven decades ago, the Dons are making moves to be presence on the national hoops scene once again.

“We’re excited that this is something to build on for both teams,” Goodenbauer said.