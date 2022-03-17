KYIV (CBS News) — The latest U.S. and British intelligence reports suggest Russia’s military advance on major cities in Ukraine is stalled, but that’s not stopping Vladimir Putin’s forces from inflicting horror across the country.
As CBS News correspondent Imitaz Tyab reports, in Russia’s war of attrition, it appears that nothing is off limits. Not even a theater in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol that was said to be sheltering more than 1,000 people.
It was clearly marked with the word “children” scrawled in huge Russian writing. But it was reduced to ruins on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials called it the latest atrocity by Russian forces, but there was hope on Thursday morning that many of those who had turned to the theater as a safe haven might have survived.