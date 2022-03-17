STOCKTON (BCN) — Police in Stockton are investigating an incident that left several vehicles and buildings hit by gunfire early Thursday morning in Stockton, police said.
Officers received reports of shots fired at 12:02 a.m. at Carrington Circle and Tam O'Shanter Drive and located several shell casings in the street at the scene.
Police said they also found several cars and buildings that had been struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and no suspect information was found.
