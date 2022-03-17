SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
X-rays after the Warriors’ game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday reportedly did not reveal any fractures or significant structural damage. Curry will see specialists, and there is optimism that he will be available when the playoffs begin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.
Late in the second quarter at Chase Center, Marcus Smart collided with Curry as the Celtics guard dove on the floor for a loose ball. Curry had to check out of the game and did not return.