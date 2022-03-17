RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Richmond Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old and her 1-year-old son, who were last seen over the weekend.
Police said Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her son, Edgar, were last seen at their Richmond home on Sunday. Early Monday morning, Kenia’s mother discovered that the pair and their belongings were gone.READ MORE: Alleged Chinese Spies Tried To Rob Bay Area Figure Skating Star Alysa Liu Of Her Olympic Moment
The teen’s cellphone service was also found disconnected, police said.
READ MORE: San Francisco Police Announce Arrest 3 Teenage Robbery Suspects
According to investigators, Kenia recently learned that she and her family would be relocating to another state and was described by police to be “extremely upset” over the decision.
“Due to their respective ages, we are concerned for their well-being and are asking our community to be on the lookout,” police said in a statement Wednesday.MORE NEWS: California Lawmakers Propose $400 Gas Tax Rebate
Anyone who may have information about the case or spots Kenia or Edgar is asked to contact Detective O. Johnson of the Richmond Police at 510-672-1160 or the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 510-233-1214.