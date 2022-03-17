SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said Wednesday that they arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery the week before.

Officers responded to a 6:40 p.m. report of the March 10 robbery in the 300 block of Howard Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who told them she was standing on the sidewalk when she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by a man she did not know. The man then ripped the woman’s purse from her hands and fled the scene.

While officers were on the scene, a witness shared an image of the suspect’s vehicle with the license plate visible.

Less than an hour later, police said, other officers in the Tenderloin district on patrol on Leavenworth Street spotted the suspect’s vehicle and took all four occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Police said the officers found the victim’s possessions in the vehicle and returned them to her.

Police arrested three of the four occupants of the car: 18-year-old Sylvester York of Walnut Creek, 18-year-old Airius Crochett of Oakley and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Rodeo. They released another 18-year-old man.

All three were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Crochett was also arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, and the juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 28.5 grams of marijuana.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Callers may remain anonymous.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.