SONOMA (KPIX) — The city of Sonoma on Thursday showed support for Ukraine and its people amid intensifying attacks by Russian troops, presenting the Ukrainian Consul General with a special honor.

At the Sonoma City Hall, the Ukrainian flag flies adjacent to the American flag.

“It just makes me very, very proud,” said Sonoma resident Steve Page. “To associate ourselves with them is something I think is totally appropriate. I’m very proud.”

Sonoma has a sister city in Ukraine called Kaniv. The two cities have had the relationship since 1987.

With that special connection, Sonoma leaders on Thursday welcomed Ukraine’s Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk to present him with a key to the city.

Watch full interview with Consul General Kushneruk:

Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding also gave a proclamation of support for Ukraine and its people against Russian aggression.

“It’s one thing to have the support from the government. It’s another to feel the support of people,” Kushneruk said. “People have compassion. They feel like they should do something. Not just express the worst, but they want to donate money, donate something else. This is something very special about the people here in Sonoma and in California.”

A good crowd of people showed up to the ceremony, many of whom wore blue and yellow, brought signs of support, and waved Ukrainian flags.

“This was a chance to really show support on a personal level. We have a relationship with these people,” said Sonoma resident Karen Collins.

“I feel it’s very, very important to your part, regardless of how small,” said former Sonoma mayor Laurie Gallian.

“I’m very grateful to Mayor Ding for bringing the Consul General up here so we could express our support and just how heartbroken we are to see what is happening with his country,” Page said.

The Consul General called Sonoma’s show of support inspiring, and is eager to share it with the mayor and people of Kaniv.

“On behalf of Kaniv, the sister city, we’re grateful for financial support from Sonoma and Sonoma’s citizens,” Kushneruk said. “It’s very important for people to know that they’re not alone in this fight against Russia.”

Kushneruk says people here can help out by supporting humanitarian causes and donating money if they can.

“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land and our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values,” he said. “Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided. The destiny of our people. Whether Ukrainians will be free, or whether they’ll be able to preserve our democracy.”

He says people can also help by spreading the truth about the Russian invasion to the Russian community here.

“If you Sonoma citizens have Russian friends in Russia, or even a Russian speaking population here, you can also tell them the truth, because in Russia there’s so much propaganda, where people either don’t know or don’t want to believe what’s happening,” he said.

Kushneruk also hopes the U.S. government will continue to impose sanctions on Russia, and more businesses will pull out of Russia.

“In the darkest times for our country, we call on you – all Americans – to do more. New sanctions are needed constantly. Every week. Until the Russia military machine stops,” he said.

Collins is hopeful she can help out, and is working to do so with some friends.

“Several of us have been banded together to show support and have been actively trying to raise some money and trying to raise awareness,” she said.

Kushneruk is grateful for the Kaniv-Sonoma relationship, and for all the support the Bay Area has shown his country so far.

“This war will be stopped, and Ukraine will win. I’m sure it will be so. So, glory to Ukraine, and thank you so much, Sonoma,” he said.