SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Students and staff at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale have been evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.
Around 12:30 p.m., the city’s Department of Public Safety tweeted that officers have responded to the school located at Fremont Avenue and Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road.READ MORE: Former California Gov. Schwarzenegger Calls on Russian People to See Truth About Ukraine
A search of the school is underway, authorities said.
READ MORE: PayPal Sets Up Option Allowing Customers To Send Money To Ukrainians
Officers are currently at Fremont High School in response to a bomb threat. Students and staff have been evacuated and officers are currently searching the building. We will provide updates when they become available. pic.twitter.com/fNkToXEJWK
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 17, 2022
Shortly after 1 p.m., the Department of Public Safety announced that students were released from school for the day and that a search of the campus is ongoing.
Police did not release additional details.MORE NEWS: Big Rig Jackknifes in Crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond
This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.