SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Students and staff at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale have been evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

Around 12:30 p.m., the city’s Department of Public Safety tweeted that officers have responded to the school located at Fremont Avenue and Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road.

A search of the school is underway, authorities said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Department of Public Safety announced that students were released from school for the day and that a search of the campus is ongoing.

Police did not release additional details.

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.