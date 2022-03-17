OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide.

Armstrong went on to say the second suspect, 24-year-old Hershel Hale, was arrested on Feb. 9 on the homicide charge while already in custody in the San Francisco County Jail.

Armstrong said the Oakland Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding the third suspect, 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who remains at large. Gilbert is also charged with homicide.

Armstrong thanked the U.S. Marshalls for their help and diligence in bringing the two suspects into custody.

Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Michael Nieto identified Mitchell as the gunman as he detailed the specific charges filed against the three suspects. Besides the felony homicide charge with a special allegation, Nieto also noted that all three suspects were additionally facing charges of attempted second degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Mitchell was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. Arraignment for Hale has not yet been scheduled.

Police also confirmed that Gilbert had previously been in custody in connection with an unrelated parole violation in a different county after Nishita was fatally shot, but was released before he could be charged in this case. All three suspects had previous felony convictions and at least one was known to the Oakland Police Department, police said.

On Wednesday, police announced that charges filed were filed against the three suspects in the fatal shooting that took Nishita’s life.

The press release issued by the Oakland Police Department announcing the charges noted that two of the suspects in Nishita’s slaying are currently in custody. Investigators are working to locate the third individual.

Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street doing a follow-up report on a smash-and-grab robbery when he was shot during an attempted armed robbery. He died from his injuries over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company Nishita worked for provides security for Bay Area TV news crews, including those at KPIX 5.

Last December, the department announced that the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were linked to Nishita’s death. The owner of Acura TL sedan believed to be the getaway vehicle seen racing from the scene was arrested.

A former police officer, Nishita worked for multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies, including departments in San Jose, Hayward and Colma.

Nishita is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. A trust fund has been set up to help his family. More information on donating to the trust fund can be found here.