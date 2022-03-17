MILLBRAE (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 33-year-old man early Wednesday in Millbrae in connection with a robbery and sexual assault of a woman.
Deputies responded to a 1:45 a.m. report of the incident in the 100 block of California Drive. Upon arrival, they found a woman who said a man assaulted her, held her down, groped her, stole her mobile phone and cash, and threatened to force her into prostitution before he fled the scene.
Deputies found a man nearby matching the description — and in possession of the victim's possessions — and arrested him on suspicion of four felonies: robbery, sexual assault, false imprisonment and pandering a person for prostitution.
The suspect was not identified.
