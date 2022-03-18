SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman who was struck by a driver at an on-ramp to northbound Interstate 680 in East San Jose earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to police.
Around 5:30 a.m. on March 2, officers responded to the area of Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate 680 on reports of a collision. An investigation determined that the woman, who was in a crosswalk at the on-ramp entrance, was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet HHR attempting to enter the freeway.
Following the crash, the woman was hospitalized with life threatening injuries. While the victim was stabilized, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, police said.
Her identity has not been released pending confirmation and notification of family.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, police said.
According to SJPD, the woman is the 22nd person killed on city streets so far this year.
Following a record number of traffic deaths in 2021, the city is on pace to shatter that record. Earlier this week, Mayor Sam Liccardo and other top city officials announced multiple efforts to improve traffic safety, including “quick build” projects in some safety corridors, along with increased traffic enforcement.