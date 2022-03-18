CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – A former Apple employee is facing federal charges after he allegedly defrauded the tech giant out of millions of dollars over the span of several years, prosecutors said.
According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, 52-year-old Dhirendra Prasad of Mountain House has been indicted on five charges, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, along with two counts of conspiracy to launder fraud proceeds. In addition, Prasad is accused of tax evasion and conspiring to help a co-conspirator evade their taxes.
Prasad worked for Apple between December 2008 and December 2018 and was a buyer in the Cupertino-based company’s Global Service Supply Chain.
Prosecutors said Prasad allegedly engaged in "multiple different schemes to defraud Apple," which included taking kickbacks, stealing parts and causing Apple to pay for items and services it never received. The losses to Apple were more than $10 million, according to a court filing.
Prasad also faces charges for allegedly evaded taxes and laundered the proceeds from the scheme.
In addition, Prasad is accused of conspiring with two vendors who did business with Apple to commit fraud and money laundering. The alleged co-conspirators, identified as Robert Gary Hansen and Don M. Baker, were charged in separate federal cases.
In addition, Prasad is accused of conspiring with two vendors who did business with Apple to commit fraud and money laundering. The alleged co-conspirators, identified as Robert Gary Hansen and Don M. Baker, were charged in separate federal cases.

The government has also filed a civil forfeiture action against Prasad, seeking several properties and financial accounts linked to the alleged crimes. Prosecutors said the estimated $5 million in assets have been frozen pending further legal action.
Prasad is expected to appear in federal court in San Jose on Monday.