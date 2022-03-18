KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

BENEFIT: CONCERT FOR UKRAINE

Friday 6pm

Can you imagine a party where Olympic Ice Skater Brian Boitano is making your cocktails and Phantom musical star Franc D’Ambrosia is the entertainment? Imagine no more. The super talented pair are hosting a special fundraiser at a private residence tonight for refugees fleeing to Poland from Ukraine.

EAT: OAKLAND RESTAURANT WEEK

Through Sunday March 27th

The food scene in Oakland has never been hotter and you are invited to come dine as Restaurant Week kicks off. Dozens of restaurants are participating with special tasting menus for lunch and dinner. Chef Nelson, the rock star chef at the helm at Sobre Mesa, is serving up some new killer cocktails with his menu. Chef Jen Biesty has a roasted pork shoulder on her menu while it’s a MOLE party at Agave with cuisine better than anything your Mama ever made! Oakland Restaurant week #ORW runs for 10 days from today through next Sunday.

MOVIE: THE OUTFIT

Now playing

The Outfit is set in a tailor’s shop in 1950s Chicago; it’s not about the outfits he makes but about an underworld consortium his gangster customers hope to join. This suspenseful flick is a pressure cooker who-done-what and tailored specifically to suit its leading man, Mark Rylance, and his most threatening customer, Simon Russell Beale, both of whom are nuanced stage performers. It’s full of suspense and surprises. The Outfit “a must-see” makes the cut and is now playing.

MOVIE: SONOMA FILM FEST

Opening night Wednesday

Get your movie passes now for Sonoma International Film Festival delivering the best in film, food, wine and fun and celebrating 25 years from Wednesday, March 23 through Sunday. This milestone event features 100+ new films from around the world, spectacular culinary occasions, panels, live music, parties, and special events. Star Chefs Jacques Pepin and Joanne Weir are being celebrated with a special luncheon and tribute dinner. Happy 25th to the little film fest that could. See you there.

MUSIC: SF SYMPHONY & TOY STORY

Friday 7:30pm & 9:30pm

Saturday 2pm

The animated world of Pixar’s Toy Story is brought to new sonic life with SF Symphony. The movie is presented with a LIVE orchestra with two performances Friday and a matinee Saturday. Enjoy.

