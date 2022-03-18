FAIRFIELD (BCN) — Part of a main thoroughfare in Fairfield is closed Friday morning because of a major injury collision, according to police.
Fairfield police issued an alert shortly after 7 a.m. about the crash in the 2200 block of North Texas Street between Pacific and Alaska avenues.
The road is closed in both directions and could be for several hours as a result of the collision, according to police.
More details about the crash were not immediately available.
