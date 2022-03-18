SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies that happened within the space of hours last Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the SFPD, on Tuesday at around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Divisadero and North Point Streets after a report of a woman who was robbed by a male suspect armed with a gun. Arriving officers met with the victim who said an unknown male approached her brandishing a firearm and demanded her wallet.

Out of concern for her safety, the victim gave the suspect her wallet. The suspect then entered a waiting light blue sedan and fled the scene.

Several hours later at around 6:49 p.m., officers were called to the area of Leavenworth and Lombard Streets after a report of a second armed robbery. There, arriving officers met with a victim who said she was approached by two unknown males brandishing firearms. She handed the suspects her personal items and they fled in a waiting vehicle that was also described as a light blue sedan.

Just seven minutes later at 6:56 p.m., officers were called to the area of Jones and Washington Streets after a third report of an armed robbery. In that instance, arriving officers met with a victim who said he was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects.

The victim told police that one of the suspects approached him from behind and put him in a headlock, while a second male suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his camera, which he gave to the suspects. They then fled in a vehicle that was also described as a light blue sedan.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:21 a.m., patrolling SFPD officers in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Ave in the Bayview District spotted a light blue sedan that matched the description of the suspect robbery vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, it immediately fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers initiated a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which led them through city streets and onto the freeway. The suspect vehicle collided with a victim vehicle on the freeway and continued to flee from authorities. While exiting the freeway, the suspect was involved in a solo collision.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but the pursuing officers were able to take him into custody. Officers additionally located a woman in the suspect vehicle, who was released at the scene. The driver of the victim vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect-driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile San Francisco resident. Once he is released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked at Juvenile Justice Center on three counts of robbery, three counts of being Armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, kidnapping, felony hit and run, conspiracy, felony evasion, making a threat towards an executive officer, and misdemeanor hit and run.

Police said that while an arrest has been made, the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information on the robberies or possibly related crimes is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.