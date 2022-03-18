SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a crash along a highway connector ramp in the San Jose area, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the connector ramp from southbound Highway 17 to southbound Highway 85 on the border between Campbell and Los Gatos
The CHP said a preliminary investigation indicated a 61-year-old man was riding his 1997 Suzuki motorcycle on the connector ramp when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, crossing onto the right shoulder and hitting the guardrail.
The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This CHP said alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the CHP San Jose office at (408)961-0900.