CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Fire units are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a vacant commercial structure in Campbell Friday morning, according to authorities.
The fire is burning at a three-story building in the area of Dell and Knowles. The Santa Clara County Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire at 10:17 a.m.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Rohnert Park Authorities Lift Shelter-In-Place Following Chemical Spill
#SCCFD units on scene of a structure fire in the area of Dell and Knowles in @CityofCampbell. IC reporting three story vacant commercial structure with smoke showing. Units beginning fire attack. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. If I’m the area please use caution. #Dell_IC pic.twitter.com/TWBtJjnomC
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 18, 2022
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., fire officials called a second alarm. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Along Highway 17 Connector To Highway 85
Officials also noted SCCFD was is operating a drone overhead and that all private drones should be kept out of immediate area.MORE NEWS: Evacuations Ordered As Propane Tank Leaks In San Francisco Bayview District
Units beginning fire attack. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. If I’m the area please use caution