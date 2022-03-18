Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Fire units are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a vacant commercial structure in Campbell Friday morning, according to authorities.

The fire is burning at a three-story building in the area of Dell and Knowles. The Santa Clara County Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire at 10:17 a.m.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., fire officials called a second alarm. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials also noted SCCFD was is operating a drone overhead and that all private drones should be kept out of immediate area.

Units beginning fire attack. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. If I’m the area please use caution