MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill arrested a teenage boy after a projectile attack on two pedestrians apparently inspired by another viral TikTok challenge.
The “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok involves pedestrians being shot at with gel or water-based pellets, commonly referred to as ‘Orbeez,’ a brand of small, absorbent water beads. The pellets can cause painful welts and major injury if struck in the face or eyes, police said.READ MORE: UPDATE: 4-Alarm Fire Burning at Commercial Building in Campbell
Officers responded Thursday at around 3:48 p.m. to the area of East Main Ave. and the U.S. Highway 101 overpass on a report of the pedestrians getting hit with multiple projectiles shot from a passing vehicle.
Following an investigation, police were able to identify the vehicle and its associated male juven ile driver. He was arrested at his home without incident. A search of his vehicle turned up a Splat-R-Ball blaster in the vehicle’s back seat.
READ MORE: Two San Francisco Fire Trucks Collide in Marina District
The unidentified teen was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on charges of discharge a BB device in a negligent manner.
The Orbeez Challenge on TikTok has resulted in projectile attacks being reported nationwide with some victims getting injured and perpetrators arrested.
Spin Master, the manufacturer of the Orbeez pellets, told NPR in a statement, “Children’s product safety is paramount at Spin Master, and we are committed to providing children and their families with the highest quality toys, games and activities. Spin Master does not manufacture or sell gel guns.”
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4894 or email Ryan.Warren@morganhill.ca.gov.MORE NEWS: Ex-Apple Worker Accused Of Defrauding Tech Giant Out Of Millions