WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake just north of Watsonville sent a sharp jolt that was felt throughout the South Bay, but did not cause any damage and served as a reminder to local residents they live in quake country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 9:59 a.m. with an epicenter just north of Watsonville and west of Mt. Madonna County Park.

Originally, the USGS said it was a 3.9 quake, but it has since been downgraded to a 3.6.

It was widely felt in southern San Jose, Watsonville, Salinas and Monterey and was strong enough for Calfire stations to pull their vehicles out of their garages.

Residents throughout the South Bay took to social media to post their reactions.

In Gilroy, Shawn Murphy posted to Twitter — “Gave us a quick, firm jolt in Gilroy!”

Manjula Stokes tweeted: “A jolt and shake in Santa Cruz.”

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, the quake rocked local residents

“Short but strong in the Santa Cruz mountains. Felt more like a 5.0+ and not a 3.9,” posted Rachel Powers.

Patrik Torstensson posted — “Felt in Morgan Hill – a roll and a bump”

Richie Greenberg felt in San Francisco’s Richmond District while Karen Delaney posted — “Los Gatos, wall sconce rattled.”