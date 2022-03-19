PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man who shot at an armored SWAT vehicle was wounded by return fire during a tense Friday night standoff at his family’s Pittsburg home.

Pittsburg police said officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Redwood Street just before 11:30 p.m. after an elderly woman called dispatch to report her adult son had a rifle, had taken it outside and fired several rounds.

The woman then informed dispatch that her son had walked back inside the house, but still had the rifle with him. The woman told police that she and her husband were hiding in their bedroom within the home.

As officers arrived in the neighborhood, they heard a rifle shot that appeared to be coming from the house. Officers were able to contact the elderly couple inside the house and get them out without their son knowing.

The officers used the department’s armored transport vehicle that had arrived on scene to approach the front of the home. One of the officers was positioned through the top of the vehicle’s roof.

Officers then saw the front porch light of the house turn off and the man walk outside with the rifle. An officer yelled for the man to show him his hands, but the man then pointed the rifle towards the officers in the vehicle and fired the rifle toward them.

An officer fired one round from his service rifle in response, hitting the man in the upper torso. The man walked back inside the house and out of the officer’s view. Within a few minutes, the man called 911 and told the dispatcher he had been shot.

He was instructed to go back outside without the rifle, which he did.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive. He was identified only as a 29-years-old from Pittsburg. A loaded rifle with a fired casing inside the chamber was recovered from inside the house.

The Contra Costa County Officer Involved Incident Protocol has been enacted and the District Attorney’s Office will be completing an independent investigation into this incident.

The Pittsburg police department’s independent outside investigator is also conducting an independent investigation of the incident pursuant to department policy.